Shots fired at Tysons Corner Mall in Virginia

UPDATED 6:00 PM PT – Saturday, June 18 2022

Shoppers were sent running after a shooting at a mall in Virginia. Fairfax County Police responded to reports of shots fired at Tysons Corner Mall on Saturday, after a fight broke out between a small group.

No reports of active shooter at this time. Officers are clearing the mall to ensure suspects are no longer present and assisting those sheltering in place. If you are sheltered, please stay in place until officers come to assist. https://t.co/jJG9n2MTF6 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 18, 2022

Officers said one man was described as a black male in a black hoodie and jeans. He displayed a firearm and discharged multiple shots. Police said they were unable to confirm the number of shooters or how many shots were fired. There are no reports of injuries from gunfire, but three people were transported to area hospitals for injuries sustained while trying to flee. Officers believe they may have identified suspects and a vehicle involved. They now have to go through several angles of surveillance footage.

“We’re going to find them. I promise you that,” Police Chief Kevin Davis said. “They’ll be held accountable and that’s going to be in short order. This shouldn’t happen. It can’t happen. This isn’t acceptable to any of us.”

🔺 It looks like an active shooter situation at Tysons corner in Virginia Will update as I learn more. pic.twitter.com/80ch6r8IKM — Ksenija Pavlovic (@ksenijapavlovic) June 18, 2022

Davis said that shoppers, employees, mall security and local law enforcement did an “exemplary” job of coordinating as the shooting took place and in its aftermath. He touted the department’s quick response as he claimed their active violence incident training has only enhanced since Uvalde and Buffalo.

“We’re always fortunate if there’s not an injury,” he voiced. “When shots ring out inside of a shopping center here or anywhere else in America and no one suffers a fatal or a non-fatal gunshot wound. What’s not a good thing, is that it happened.”

Gun violence right outside the nation’s capital. Police and EMS are on the scene at Tysons Corner in response to a shooting inside the mall. My BF and I heard gunshots while shopping at Express and ran. pic.twitter.com/1eqaXa6Lg8 — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) June 18, 2022

The mall is closed and will reopen at 11 a.m. Sunday.

