Shot fired at Delhi protest against citizenship law, one wounded



A wounded man is helped after an unidentified man opened fire during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

January 30, 2020

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – An unidentified man fired a shot at a protest against India’s new citizenship law outside a university in Delhi on Thursday, wounding one person, witnesses said.

A witness said the man holding a gun shouted slogans against the protesters near Jamia Millia University. A Reuters photographer said one person was wounded.

(Reporting by Danish Siddiqui and Alasdair Pal; Writing Sanjeev Miglani; editing by John Stonestreet)