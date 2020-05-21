Shopify to let employees work from home permanently



(Reuters) – Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify Inc <SHOP.TO> would keep its offices closed till 2021 and allow most employees to work remotely on a permanent basis after that, Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke said in a tweet on Thursday.

“Office centricity is over,” Lutke said https://twitter.com/tobi/status/1263483496087064579 in the tweet.

U.S. tech firms Square Inc <SQ.N> and Twitter Inc <TWTR.N> also recently allowed employees to continue working from home permanently.

Tech giants like Facebook Inc <FB.O> and Alphabet Inc’s <GOOGL.O> Google have allowed most of their employees to work remotely until the end of this year.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)