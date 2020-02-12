Trending

Shopify beats quarterly revenue estimates on higher sales

The logo of Shopify is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa
The logo of Shopify is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

February 12, 2020

(Reuters) – Canada’s Shopify Inc <SHOP.TO> <SHOP.N> beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, boosted by Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on the e-commerce platform.

The company’s total revenue rose 47% to $505.2 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $343.9 million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of about $482 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company posted net income of $771,000, or 1 cent a share, from a loss of $1.5 million, or 1 cent per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE