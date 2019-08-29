Shooting in Va. leaves female victim, suspected gunman injured

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:31 AM PT — Thursday, August 29, 2019

A Virginia man is in custody, following a shooting in a commercial building. Arlington County Police reportedly arrested 47-year-old Mumeet Muhammed on Wednesday. He is accused of forcibly entering an office building in southeast Arlington and assaulting a female victim.

Authorities identified him by the ankle monitoring bracelet he was wearing. Upon police arrival, the suspect and an officer reportedly opened gunfire. Muhammed was wounded and no officers were injured. Both the alleged gunman and the female victim were transported to the hospital.

Officials also discovered warrants for aggravated malicious wounding and fire arms violations were issued for the suspect.

UPDATE: ACPD announces charges have been sought. Warrants for Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony were issued for Mumeet Muhammed, 47, of Washington, D.C. Details: https://t.co/mLYrJA2hBX — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) August 28, 2019

“Arlington County responded to multiple reports of a 911 call…they are currently both waiting at area hospitals,” stated Ashley Savage, spokesperson for the Arlington County Police Department. “This is still an active criminal investigation, so information is limited at this point.”

Both the accused gunman and the wounded woman are in critical, but stable condition. Police say the shooting may have been the result of a domestic violence situation.