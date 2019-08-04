Shooting in Dayton, Ohio Leaves at Least 9 People Dead, 27 Injured

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:44 AM PST – Sun. August 4, 2019

At least nine people are dead and 27 others are injured following a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

Officers said the incident took place Sunday morning around 1 A.M. local time.

The suspected shooter reportedly approached a popular bar in the Oregon District, with body armor and a “.223 high-capacity” gun.

The suspect was killed by police, but has yet to be publicly identified.

In a message to Twitter Sunday, President Trump said “The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso.”

The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

This comes less than 24 hours after a shooting in El Paso, Texas, when a gunman opened fire near a Walmart, killing at least 20 people and injuring 26 more.

That suspect was apprehended, and is now in custody.