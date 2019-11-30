Shooting at New York mall leaves one man injured, gunman still at large

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:53 AM PT — Saturday, November 30, 2019

A manhunt is underway in New York after a man was shot in the leg at an upstate mall. On Friday evening, an unidentified victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the leg at the Destiny USA mall in Syracuse.

People are leaving Destiny USA running and screaming. There was a shooting near the food court & they are evacuating the mall pic.twitter.com/xrDBLIprUI — Trish Kilgannon (@trishkilgannon) November 30, 2019

Authorities said the incident was an isolated event, which was caused by an altercation between the victim and the gunman. The male victim has been transported to a local hospital and was said to be in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities closed down the mall and reportedly added extra patrol to the area as they searched for a suspect.

Shooting investigation in progress , mall will be closed for the night. Anyone with info please call 911. Further updates will be sent via press release. Media contact Sgt Matthew Malinowski — Syracuse Police Department (@SyracusePolice) November 30, 2019

“There was a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. It turns out that man was involved in some sort of altercation with another individual. Some sort of assault did occur and the young man was shot. He has been taken to our area hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his leg. There were no other individuals that were injured, that we know of, at this time.“

— Kenton Buckner, Syracuse Police Chief

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no other injuries have been reported.