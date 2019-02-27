Shoe business: NBA lifts Cousins’ technical foul



Feb 25, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Golden State Warriors forward center DeMarcus Cousins (0) looks on as head coach Steve Kerr and an official discuss a technical foul called during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Warriors won 121-110. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports Feb 25, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Golden State Warriors forward center DeMarcus Cousins (0) looks on as head coach Steve Kerr and an official discuss a technical foul called during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Warriors won 121-110. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

February 27, 2019

Upon further review, a technical foul called Monday night on Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins for shoe-throwing was rescinded by the NBA on Tuesday, multiple media outlets reported.

In the game against the Charlotte Hornets that the visiting Warriors went on to win 121-110, Cousins received the technical with 4:51 remaining in the fourth quarter after he threw a shoe belonging to Jeremy Lamb after it slipped off the Hornets guard’s foot near the free-throw line.

The shoe went out of bounds, and referee Brian Forte called the technical. Cousins, the 28-year-old big man who was out nearly an entire season before returning last month from an Achilles injury, tried to plead his case.

“Next time, I’ll just step on the shoe and roll my ankle, break it, tear an Achilles,” Cousins said after the game. “Just leave it out there next time. I guess that’s what they want. I’ll keep that in mind.”

When Cousins was asked why Forte hit him with a “T,” the ref had one simple takeaway.

“Basically, you can’t throw a shoe,” Cousins said.

–Field Level Media