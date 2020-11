November 18, 2020

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Shipping group Maersk <MAERSKb.CO> on Wednesday reported third-quarter sales and operating profit in line with previous guidance and maintained its earnings forecast.

Sales fell by 1.4% to $9.92 billion in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 39% to $2.3 billion, it said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens)