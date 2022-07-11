Trending

Sheriff Lombardo looking to unseat Gov. Sisolak

Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff and Republican candidate for Nevada governor, speaks on a panel during an event Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 12:00 PM PT – Monday, July 11, 2022

Republican nominee for Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo claimed the sitting Democrat Governor Steve Sisolak was the “original de-funder of the police.”

In a recent Breitbart interview, the Clark County Sheriff revealed that while Sisolak was chairman of Clark County Commission, he orchestrated a “no” vote twice on a police funding tax initiative. The sheriff said this effort made it hard to hire more police officers years ago.

“Even though it was a voter approved initiative,” Lombardo stated. “It was voted in by the citizens of the state of Nevada yet it was stopped by the Chairman of the County of Commission, which was in fact Steve Sisolak.”

Lombardo continued to slam the governor for his soft on crime approach with his Democrat-controlled state legislature. The Republican stated the governor didn’t push back and veto these bills so he’s responsible for their passage.

Lombardo and Sisolak will face off in November’s general election.

