Shelling stops flights at Tripoli’s Mitiga airport – statement



FILE PHOTO: The sign of Matiga International Airport is seen after its reopening in Tripoli, Libya December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny FILE PHOTO: The sign of Matiga International Airport is seen after its reopening in Tripoli, Libya December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

February 27, 2020

TRIPOLI (Reuters) – Shelling on Thursday morning forced a suspension of flights at Mitiga, the only functioning airport in Libya’s capital Tripoli, airport authorities said in a statement on Facebook.

The airport has come under fire repeatedly during attempts by eastern Libyan forces under Khalifa Haftar to take the capital, where the internationally recognized government is based.

