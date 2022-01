General view of a Shell petrol station sign, in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers General view of a Shell petrol station sign, in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

January 7, 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday its $7 billion share buyback programme, of which $1.5 billion has been completed, will continue “at pace” despite a slowdown in fuel demand due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)