Shell still has appetite for Mideast investments, says CEO



FILE PHOTO: Ben van Beurden, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Shell, attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Ben van Beurden, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Shell, attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

October 9, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell <RDSa.L> has no intention to change its plans to invest in the Middle East, Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said on Wednesday

“We have absolutely no intention to change our attitude and appetite for investing in the Middle East. Far from it,” van Beurden told the Oil & Money conference.

Shell pulled out of the Majnoon oilfield in Iraq two years ago and earlier this year sold its stake in a refinery in Saudi Arabia. It is a major investor in Qatar and Oman.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens)