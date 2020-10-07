Sharp signs licensing deal with Daimler after winning patent lawsuit



October 7, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Sharp Corp <6753.T> said on Wednesday it has signed a licensing agreement with Daimler <DAIGn.DE> as it settled a patent infringement lawsuit against the German automaker over in-vehicle mobile communications technology.

The Japanese electronics firm won the patent dispute in a ruling last month by a German court that allowed Sharp to enforce a sales ban against Daimler under certain conditions.

