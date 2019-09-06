Sharks re-sign veteran C Thornton to one-year deal



FILE PHOTO: May 21, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (19) looks on during the third period in game six of the Western Conference Final of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. The St. Louis Blues won 5-1. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Thornton signed a one-year contract with the San Jose Sharks, returning for a 22nd NHL season.

The team announced the signing but didn’t reveal contract terms. The Athletic reported the deal is worth $2 million.

Thornton, 40, played in 73 games for San Jose last season and recorded 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists). He has been with the Sharks since he was acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins during the 2005-06 season.

“Words cannot equate the impact that Joe has had on this franchise since his arrival in San Jose in 2005,” Sharks general manager Doug Wilson.

“Joe is a generational player who seemingly blazes past an existing Hall-of-Famer with each game he plays. His leadership and dedication to the organization and his teammates is inspiring. He has the rare ability to make the players around him better and we’re excited to see him healthy and back wearing the Sharks crest.”

The Bruins selected Thornton with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1997 draft. Since then, he has appeared in 1,566 games, tallying 1,478 points (413 goals, 1,065 assists).

Entering the 2019-20 season, Thornton is eighth in assists and 14th in points all-time. He is 12th all-time in games played.

–Field Level Media