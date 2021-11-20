Sharks F Kevin Labanc suspended one game



FILE PHOTO: Oct 25, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) and San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc (62) battle for position during the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

November 20, 2021

San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc was suspended one game for slew footing St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak.

Labanc will miss Saturday’s home game against the Washington Capitals.

Slew footing is essentially tripping an opponent from behind, which often causes them to fall backward.

Labanc was assessed a two-minute tripping penalty in the first period after his hit on Bozak during San Jose’s 4-1 loss to St. Louis.

Labanc has four points (two goals, two assists) in 11 games for the Sharks this season. In six seasons, he has 181 points (64 goals, 117 assists) in 350 games, all with the Sharks.

The last time a slew-footing suspension was assessed was in the 2014-15 season, when the Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand was disciplined.

(Field Level Media)