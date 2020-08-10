Shares of Hyundai Motor rise as much as 10% on launch of its EV brand



FILE PHOTO: The logo of South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai is seen at a car dealer in Dietlikon, Switzerland October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai is seen at a car dealer in Dietlikon, Switzerland October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

August 10, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – Shares of Hyundai Motor Co <005380.KS> jumped as much as 10.2% on Monday after it announced its plan to create a family of electric vehicles it will sell under the Ioniq brand as part of its drive to become the world’s third largest seller of EVs by 2025.

Other auto shares rose, with affiliate Kia Motors Corp <000270.KS> rising 5.6% and auto part supplier Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd <012330.KS> climbing as much as 7.4%.

