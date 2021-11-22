Shares of China Evergrande’s EV unit to open higher after $347 million share placement



FILE PHOTO: A view of the electric vehicle (EV) factory of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group in Tianjin, China October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun FILE PHOTO: A view of the electric vehicle (EV) factory of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group in Tianjin, China October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

November 22, 2021

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd are set to open up 4.8% to HK$3.7, after the company raised around $347 million in a share placement.

The EV unit of embattled property developer China Evergrande’s issued about 900 million shares at HK$3 apiece through a top-up placement to controlling shareholder Evergrande Health Industry Holdings Ltd.

(Reportong by Clare Jim; Editing by Tom Hogue)