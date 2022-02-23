Shareholders approve Brazil’s Eletrobras privatization – report



FILE PHOTO: The logo for Eletrobras, a Brazilian electric utilities company, is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: The logo for Eletrobras, a Brazilian electric utilities company, is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

February 23, 2022

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Shareholders of Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras approved on Tuesday the terms for the privatization of the company, according to a Valor Economico report citing sources.

According to the report, the company’s shareholders approved 12 items at a general meeting, including its privatization.

Brazil’s government expects the privatization to happen through a share offering by mid-2022. Shares would be sold on Brazil’s Bovespa stock market and in the United States as American Depositary Receipts.

Eletrobras denied to comment, as the meeting had not yet been finalized.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Richard Pullin)