Shanghai Marathon postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19



FILE PHOTO: Participants run on the Bund near Huangpu River as they compete in the Shanghai International Marathon December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

November 10, 2021

(Reuters) – The Shanghai Marathon has been postponed indefinitely, said the organisers of the run in a post on their website on Tuesday, amid rising COVID-19 cases in China.

“Today, we’ve chosen to be cautious, chosen to put the health of runners and city’s citizens first,” said the notice.

Runners entered in the Nov. 28 race were given the opportunity either to give up their place or hold it until 2022.

Both the Beijing and Wuhan marathons have been called off with new dates yet to be determined.

China reported 62 new coronavirus cases for Nov 8.

