Severe weather hampers search for Michigan teen

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:00 PM PT — Thursday, January 2, 2020

The search for a teen, who was swept from a pier into Lake Michigan, is underway. Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Eliza Trainer, who was presumed drowned after being pulled into the lake by a large wave.

Rough weather conditions hindered recovery efforts on Thursday. Officials said the waves were believed to be nearly 12 feet tall.

“The weather, obviously, is a factor in this incident for us. It’s precluding us from being able to get a boat out there or to put divers in the water at this time. We can’t put anything into the water, the water is just too rough.” – Sgt. Jay Douglas, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office

Due to the severe weather conditions, drones and helicopters have been sent out to help recover her body. Trainer’s friend was also knocked into the water, but he was able to successfully get out and retrieve help.