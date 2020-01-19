Several wounded as violent protests erupt in Iraq

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:30 PM PT — Sunday, January 19, 2020

Violence erupted in Iraq as citizens voiced their outrage over what they claimed is a slow pace for reforms. Sunday reports said protesters blocked roads in Baghdad and the city of Najaf.

Demonstrations occupied three key bridges of entry in the capital, where a dozen people were reportedly wounded in a standoff with security forces.

Protesters used burning tires to block the roads in Baghdad and threatened further escalation if their demands are not met.

“The burning tires is an expression of our protest and anger. We have endured the cold and hunger, we left our work and families. The government does not care, does not consider that the people are protesting and that they are demanding their rights. Our demands are legitimate and they must give them to us.” – Unnamed protester

Protests have now spread from the capital to the city of Najaf, where demonstrators have been repeatedly torching the Iranian consulate.