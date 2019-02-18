Several states join Calif. lawsuit against emergency declaration

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:33 AM PT — Monday, February 18, 2019

Numerous states are reportedly planning to join California in its lawsuit against President Trump’s national emergency declaration. According to Monday reports, New Mexico, Oregon, Minnesota, New Jersey, Hawaii, Connecticut and Colorado all intend to sue the Trump administration.

On Sunday, California attorney general Xavier Becerra announced plans to sue the president over his recent declaration. He said the state is confident it has the legal standing to challenge the president’s order.

“It’s become clear that this is not an emergency, not only because no one believes it is, but because Donald Trump himself has said it’s not,” said Becerra. “But there is enough evidence to show this is not the 9/11 crisis that we faced back in 2001.”

Dozens of emergencies have been declared under the National Emergencies Act of 1976, all without a single successful legal challenge.

President Trump declared a national emergency last Friday to collect nearly eight billion dollars for his proposed border wall. He said the current situation at the U.S. southern border threatens national security and constitutes a national emergency.