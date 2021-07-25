Several major issues unresolved in bipartisan infrastructure talks – Democratic source



FILE PHOTO: Clouds pass over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Clouds pass over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Several major issues have yet to be resolved in the U.S. Senate’s bipartisan talks on an infrastructure spending measure, a Democratic source said on Sunday.

These included wage rates, public transit funding, water funding, broadband, spending on highways and bridges, and using unspent COVID-19 relief money as a way to pay for the program, the source said.

