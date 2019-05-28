Several dead after Taliban attack on Afghan Army checkpoint

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:23 AM PT — Tuesday, December 24, 2019

More than a dozen people are dead following an attack on an Afghan military checkpoint. Reports said Taliban militants ambushed a checkpoint in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, which resulted in the deaths of at least seven soldiers. The attack also left six security forces wounded.

“As a result of this attack, seven Afghan Army soldiers died and three others were wounded,” Afghan Defense Ministry officials said in a statement. “Meanwhile, in this attack, three National Directorate of Security (NDS) staff were also injured.”

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, has officially claimed responsibility for the attack. He said the insurgents captured four Afghan troops.

Enemy commandos engaged on Dahna Ghori road close Shahri Naw bazaar in Puli Khumri peripheries #Baghlan on Mon. resulting in 4 hirelings killed, 3 hirelings including a commander wounded & an APC destroyed. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) December 24, 2019

This ambush came a day after an American soldier was killed in the country. The Taliban took credit for the attack, which occurred during a NATO-led combat mission in the northern Kunduz Province.

These recent killings may put strain on peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban. Pentagon officials said this isn’t the first time a situation like this has conflicted with negotiations. They added it’s “as far from good faith as you can get.”

Talks were restarted earlier this month. President Trump ended conversations in September following a separate attack, which killed a U.S. solider and 11 others.

