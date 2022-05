OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 9:20 AM PT – Friday, May 13, 2022

Many argue some Americans who opted out of getting any of the COVID vaccines have faced discrimination in many aspects. However, more bills from the California Legislature are surfacing in which look to penalize not only the American public, but doctors who don’t comply with the state. One America’s Natasha Sweatte has more on what’s pending in the State Capitol.

