Seven killed in Sierra Leone prison riot on Wednesday: police



FILE PHOTO: A police officer sits atop of a fire truck in front of the Male Correctional center after a riot erupted at a prison amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Freetown, Sierra Leone April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen

April 30, 2020

FREETOWN (Reuters) – Five inmates and two prison officers were killed in a riot at a prison in Sierra Leone’s capital on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

Police officer Abu Bakarr Kallon confirmed the death toll to Reuters on Thursday, but did not give further details on the riot.

The violence at Pademba Road Prison in Freetown followed confirmation of a coronavirus case there earlier in the week, but the government said it believed the unrest was caused by a failed prison break and not related to the epidemic.

