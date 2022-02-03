Seven & I rebuffs ValueAct criticism of management, shareholder involvement



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Seven & I Holdings is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai FILE PHOTO: The logo of Seven & I Holdings is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese retailer Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd rebuffed on Thursday criticism from investor ValueAct Capital about the company’s management and relations with shareholders.

In a response letter the operator of 7-11 convenience stores said the U.S.-based investment fund had not presented any strategic plans that would enhance corporate value.

