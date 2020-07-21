Sensor maker AMS targets revenues of €10 billion until 2026: source

July 21, 2020

By Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich

VIENNA (Reuters) – Sensor specialist AMS AG, which just closed the takeover of German lighting group Osram, targets 2026 revenues of more than 10 billion euros ($11 billion) for the combined entity, an internal company presentation seen by Reuters shows.

AMS posted revenues of 1.89 billion euros and Osram of 3.59 billion euros for the 2019 January-December period. This year’s combined revenue is expected to decrease 12% to 4.8 billion euros, according to the presentation.

The revenue target, which supposedly includes takeovers, was presented at an AMS meeting last week, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“As stated before we pursue a strategy for profitable growth from internal and external sources also for the combination of ams+OSRAM,” an AMS spokeswoman said in a written statement when asked for comment.

“For this and as stated before, we target a long-term financial model of double-digit revenue growth and strong profitability.”

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Sabine Wollrab and Madeline Chambers)