Sens. Cruz, Hawley and Lee introduce proposal to strip MLB of antitrust exemptions

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, center, flanked by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., left, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, right, talks about legislation to end Major League Baseball's special immunity from antitrust laws, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Sen. Mike Lee, center, flanked by Sen. Josh Hawley, left, and Sen. Ted Cruz, right, spoke about legislation to end Major League Baseball’s special immunity from antitrust laws, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

UPDATED 1:40 PM PT – Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Republican senators introduced a proposal to strip Major League Baseball’s special immunity to antitrust laws.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) floated the bill on Monday. It came in response to the MLB’s decision to pull the All-Star Game out of Georgia in protest of the state’s recent election integrity laws.

While introducing the bill, Cruz said the league must stop “playing dishonest politics” when it comes to voters’ rights.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, right, standing with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., left, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, center, talks about legislation to end Major League Baseball's special immunity from antitrust laws during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Sen. Ted Cruz spoke about legislation to end Major League Baseball’s special immunity from antitrust laws during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 

“Major League Baseball understands the value of identification and they apparently don’t think they’re being bigoted racists when they ask you for a driver’s license to pick up your tickets,” Cruz stated. “But they decided to play politics with voting and elections in Georgia.”

The MLB’s antitrust exemption was instated in 1922 and is currently the only exemption in place for a sports league.

