Sens. Cruz, Hawley and Lee introduce proposal to strip MLB of antitrust exemptions

UPDATED 1:40 PM PT – Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Republican senators introduced a proposal to strip Major League Baseball’s special immunity to antitrust laws.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) floated the bill on Monday. It came in response to the MLB’s decision to pull the All-Star Game out of Georgia in protest of the state’s recent election integrity laws.

The @MLB has struck a real blow to the city of Atlanta. It is wrong. It is hypocritical. And it needs to stop. pic.twitter.com/IDsfLrr4mD — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) April 13, 2021

While introducing the bill, Cruz said the league must stop “playing dishonest politics” when it comes to voters’ rights.

“Major League Baseball understands the value of identification and they apparently don’t think they’re being bigoted racists when they ask you for a driver’s license to pick up your tickets,” Cruz stated. “But they decided to play politics with voting and elections in Georgia.”

The MLB’s antitrust exemption was instated in 1922 and is currently the only exemption in place for a sports league.

