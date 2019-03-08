Senior China diplomat urges U.S. to meet China halfway



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a news conference during the ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliamentary body, in Beijing, China March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a news conference during the ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliamentary body, in Beijing, China March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

March 8, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Friday that competition between China and the United States was normal and that Washington should abandon zero-sum thinking and meet Beijing halfway.

Wang was speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of China’s annual meeting of parliament.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Michael Perry)