Senior China diplomat says it’s possible to agree EU-China investment accord by end-2020

August 30, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Sunday it was possible to conclude an EU-China investment accord by the end of 2020.

“I am thinking of the investment agreement. We have the possibility of concluding it before the end of the year. It is important more than ever to take a step,” Wang Yi said, speaking at the IFRI think tank in Paris, via an interpreter.

