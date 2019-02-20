Senior adviser Kushner to present peace proposal to Middle East

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:55 AM PT — Monday, February 25, 2019

Senior adviser Jared Kushner is embarking on a five country tour this week to present a much-anticipated U.S. peace proposal for the Middle East.

Kushner reportedly left the United Stated over the weekend along with State Department envoy Brian Hook and Kushner aide Avi Berkowitz. The three are not expected to brief diplomats on the political aspects of the plan, rather they will focus on the economic benefits.

This proposal, which is being dubbed as the “deal of the century,” aims to bring peace between Israel and Palestine. It’s expected to include a combination of aid and investment to help the Palestinian people as well as international funding proposals for the highly impoverished Gaza Strip.

This peace plan, which has been in the works for two-years, has been a major talking point for the president. He has made achieving a resolution one of his major goals for 2019.

“When they talk about tough deals, they always say Israel and the Palestinians — that’s the toughest of all deals,” stated the president. “It is a dream of mine to be able to get that done prior to the end of my first term.”

Kushner’s tour is set to last for two-weeks. In that time he will travel to Oman, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia where he is set to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Despite many benefits for the Palestinian people, they — along with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas — have preemptively rejected the plan, following President Trump’s 2017 decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. They have said they they will not negotiate with the United States because of this. However, U.S. officials are hopping Abbas can read the deal and judge it on merit.

Kushner is expected to publicly unveil the peace proposal after Israel holds elections on April 9, 2019.