Senators push for FISA Court reform in wake of IG report

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:53 AM PT — Saturday, December 14, 2019

Lawmakers are mobilizing to reform the FISA Court system. On Thursday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham vowed to implement more “checks and balances” to the courts.

“The day of reckoning is coming,” he said.

They took the law into their own hands. The defrauded the FISA Court. They trampled on the constitutional rights of Carter Page, an American citizen. The day of reckoning is coming. It's not here yet.https://t.co/Ya4vUAu5mM — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 12, 2019

This announcement came after Inspector General Michael Horowitz found the FBI was able to “mislead” the courts to maintain its surveillance on former Trump campaign official Carter Page. Horowitz told senators the FBI maintained surveillance on Page even when its investigation into him was winding down.

While discussing his report Wednesday, he outlined 17 instances where the bureau intentionally “omitted or withheld” information in their application for FISA warrants.

One of the instances he touched on was the FBI learning information that undercut the credibility of the Steele dossier, which it failed to disclose to the FISA courts. Horowitz also said the FBI failed to include other exculpatory evidence regarding Carter Page and George Papadopoulos.

Following the hearing, Sen. Graham said corrective action needed to be taken for the courts to remain functioning.

“What happened here is not a few irregularities, the system failed. People at the highest level of our government took the law in their own hands. When I say defraud the FISA Court, I mean it.”

– Lindsey Graham, U.S. Senator (R-SC)

The Republican lawmaker warned IG Horowitz against refusing to recommend charges against the bureau for mishandling the investigation. Graham also said he has serious doubts the FISA court can continue working if nothing is done, adding that the court will “lose his support” if no corrective action is taken.

Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin, who also sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has signaled there may be bipartisan support to reform the courts.

Lawmakers have not yet specified when those changes could be implemented.

