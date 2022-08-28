Trending

Senators call on FBI to answer for undermining Biden family investigation

Then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter at a basketball game in 2010.Nick Wass / AP file

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:12 PM PT – Sunday, August 28, 2022

Republican Senators are demanding that the FBI address their handling of the investigation on President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

According to Breitbart, Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) sent a letter on Thursday, requesting that FBI officials answer questions about a 87-page report that was recently released. In the letter, the Senators referred to the briefing as unnecessary and said it was done at the behest of Democrats in order to falsely peddle the idea that Republican investigations were promoting Russian disinformation.

Their request comes one day after Sen. Johnson spotlighted a whistleblower’s allegation. The whistleblower claimed that agents were told by the FBI that they did not need to prioritize Hunter’s laptop in the weeks leading up the to 2020 presidential election because the bureau was “not going to change the outcome of the election again.”

On Thursday, it was revealed by Facebook’s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, that the FBI warned Facebook of an imminent “dump” of “Russian propaganda” shortly before the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” story broke. This caused the headline story to be shared at a less “meaningful” degree on the platform.

This information comes as polls show 60-percent of Americans believe that Hunter Biden was selling influence and access to his father.

