Senators block prescription drug pricing legislation aimed at cutting costs

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:09 AM PT — Thursday, November 14, 2019

Prescription drug prices are skyrocketing, jumping nine percent per year from 2008 to 2016. According to reports, these costs have left the average American paying nearly $1,200 out of pocket per year. U.S. senators recently tried to pass a bipartisan bill that would have lowered the price of prescription drugs by penalizing corporations that mimic anti-competitive practices. However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blocked the Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act because he thinks it doesn’t go far enough.

The objection runs contrary to opinions by members of Sen. Schumer’s own party such as Sen. Richard Blumenthal. The Connecticut legislator has begged Congress before to partner with Republicans, so the bill can become law.

“If we pass this legislation, millions of Americans may no longer have to choose between food on the table, rent payments, and the medicine they need and deserve,” Blumenthal once stated. “That’s a choice no one should ever have to make.”

The Democrat senator also pointed out that the proposed legislation would make sure that any company caught “red handed” engaging in harmful practices would be held accountable.

While the Senate battles over the bill’s contents, there are ways Americans can trim down drug costs on their own. Those needing prescriptions could reportedly save up to 50 percent on drug costs if they have memberships to stores such as Costco, Kroger or Kmart. Additional discounts can also be found on free phone apps such as GoodRX and Blink Health. The apps let people pay directly out of pocket at a lower cost and, in some cases, gives drugs free of costs altogether. It even allows users to use a flexible spending card to mitigate costs.

Following the failed vote on drug prices, however, GOP Sen. John Cornyn said he hopes his Democrat colleagues will stop holding up the legislation and support it, so the bill can advance to the Senate floor.