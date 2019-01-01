Senator Burr: Whistleblower’s identity unlikely to be revealed

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:10 PM PT — Thursday, November 7, 2019

Senate Intel Chair Richard Burr is saying he doesn’t want the identity of the Ukraine whistleblower to be made public. Talking to reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday, Burr said disclosing the whistleblower’s identity could contradict the Senate’s policy to protect its witnesses. He also said he has never considered revealing who the whistleblower is.

However, Senator Lindsey Graham has argued President Trump has the right to know who his latest accuser is.

“Nobody should be prosecuted based on an anonymous accusation,” stated Graham. “Impeachment is the political death penalty.”

The president said he believes the Democrat Party is hiding the whistleblower from scrutiny.

“The whistleblower came out with his horrible statement about this call — I said, ‘release it immediately,’” stated President Trump. “Schiff, Pelosi saw it and they said, ‘we got a problem — we don’t want to have anything to do with the whistleblower anymore.’”

Senator Burr also criticized the whistleblower’s attorneys for making a “reversal” on his – or her – possible testimony before the Senate.