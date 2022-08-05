Senate votes to remove climate requirements for permits

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:45 AM PT – Friday, August 5, 2022

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined the Republicans effort to remove President Joe Biden’s federal environmental regulations.

In a 51-to-47-vote, the Senate passed the Congressional Review Act with the intention of overturning a White House rule that was imposed in April. The rule required federal agencies to weigh climate and environmental impacts before issuing permits. The legislation was intended to speed up the processing of major projects.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R- W.Va.) asserted that the removal of the red tape would serve to revitalize an ailing US economy.

“As we seek to improve our transportation… we claim our energy independence and build our domestic supply chains,” stated Sen. Capito. “Instead of making the environmental review process more efficient, the Biden administration has been doing everything in its power to make it much, much more difficult.”

Fantastic to see @SenDanSullivan’s resolution to overturn @potus’ NEPA rule pass the Senate. However, near unanimous opposition from Senate Democrats makes it incredibly hard to believe strong permitting reform will be taken seriously next month. — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) August 4, 2022

The bill will now head to the House where it will likely face harsh resistance from the Democrat majority. If the bill makes it to the Presidents desk he is expected to veto it.