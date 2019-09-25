Senate votes to block President Trump’s emergency declaration on border wall

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:57 PM PT — Wednesday, September 25, 2019

The Senate has voted to block the President Trump’s national emergency declaration over the nation’s southern border — yet again. In a 54-to-41 vote Wednesday, the Senate approved a resolution to terminate the declaration, which was used to shift $3.6 billion in Pentagon funds to build a border wall.

This marks the second effort by the Senate to block the president’s attempt to fund his border wall, citing national security concerns. Prior to the vote, Democrat lawmakers accused the GOP of prioritizing the commander in chief over military families.

As we vote today on @realDonaldTrump ignoring Congress with his national emergency declaration: Every Republican Senator faces a choice of whether or not to defend our service members & their families, of whether or not to defend this chamber’s undeniable constitutional powers. pic.twitter.com/PRiCqPRbnY — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 25, 2019

President Trump is likely to veto this vote as he did before in March. Yet under federal law, lawmakers may bring up the emergency vote every six months.