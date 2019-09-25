Trending

Senate votes to block President Trump’s emergency declaration on border wall

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:57 PM PT — Wednesday, September 25, 2019

The Senate has voted to block the President Trump’s national emergency declaration over the nation’s southern border — yet again. In a 54-to-41 vote Wednesday, the Senate approved a resolution to terminate the declaration, which was used to shift $3.6 billion in Pentagon funds to build a border wall.

This marks the second effort by the Senate to block the president’s attempt to fund his border wall, citing national security concerns. Prior to the vote, Democrat lawmakers accused the GOP of prioritizing the commander in chief over military families.

President Trump is likely to veto this vote as he did before in March. Yet under federal law, lawmakers may bring up the emergency vote every six months.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer checks the documents of migrants who are on their way to apply for asylum in the United States, on International Bridge 1 as they depart Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, early Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Tent courtrooms opened Monday in two Texas border cities to help process thousands of migrants who are being forced by the Trump administration to wait in Mexico while their requests for asylum wind through clogged immigration courts. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

