Senate Republicans reintroduce bill to make daylight saving time permanent

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:35 PM PT — Monday, March 11, 2019

President Trump is supporting a renewed push in Congress to make daylight saving time permanent. In a tweet Friday, the president said he would be okay with changing the rules and keeping the clocks set one-hour forward.

His comments come after Florida’s Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott reintroduced the so-called “Sunshine Protection Act” last week in an effort to end the twice annual time changes, and keep daylight saving time year round.

Morning commuters on Interstate 5 in Los Angeles.  (PhotO/Richard Vogel/AP)

The bill cites several studies, which have found it actually boosts our economy and reduces depression as well as crime.

Florida joined Arizona and Hawaii last year, passing a law to stay in daylight saving time year round. House lawmakers are also considering similar legislation.

