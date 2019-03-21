Senate Republicans reintroduce bill to make daylight saving time permanent

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:35 PM PT — Monday, March 11, 2019

President Trump is supporting a renewed push in Congress to make daylight saving time permanent. In a tweet Friday, the president said he would be okay with changing the rules and keeping the clocks set one-hour forward.

Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2019

His comments come after Florida’s Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott reintroduced the so-called “Sunshine Protection Act” last week in an effort to end the twice annual time changes, and keep daylight saving time year round.

The bill cites several studies, which have found it actually boosts our economy and reduces depression as well as crime.

Florida joined Arizona and Hawaii last year, passing a law to stay in daylight saving time year round. House lawmakers are also considering similar legislation.