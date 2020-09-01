Senate Republicans likely to take up COVID-19 bill next week, Meadows says

September 1, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday said he expects Senate Republicans to bring up a targeted COVID-19 relief bill next week and that the Trump administration may take executive action to assist U.S. airlines.

In an interview on CNBC, Meadows said he expected Republicans’ legislation would be “more targeted” than House Democrats’ offer and include about $500 billion in additional financial aid.

