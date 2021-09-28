Senate Republicans block new Schumer bid to suspend U.S. debt ceiling



U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

September 28, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked an attempt by Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to hold a vote to suspend the federal debt limit. The measure would have allowed Democrats to raise the borrowing authority on their own, bypassing the chamber’s usual 60-vote margin.

