Senate Republicans block move to condemn Trump on force against peaceful protesters

U.S. Senate Majority Leader McConnell speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

June 4, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday failed to win passage of a resolution condemning President Donald Trump for his role in the use of force against peaceful demonstrators in Washington Monday night, after Republicans blocked the move.

Democrats tried to use fast-track procedures to pass the measure by a unanimous voice vote but were stopped when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, objected.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Chris Reese)

