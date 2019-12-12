Senate passes motion to recognize Armenian genocide by Turkey

OAN Newsroom

The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a resolution to condemn the Armenian genocide by Turkey. On Thursday, lawmakers voted to officially recognize and commemorate the genocide, which took place in the Ottoman Empire back in 1915.

“The Senate stands on the right side of history in doing so,” said Sen. Bob Menendez. “It commemorates the truth of the Armenian genocide.”

BREAKING: Our resolution to recognize and commemorate the #ArmenianGenocide just passed the United States Senate. pic.twitter.com/TVbaneuOaq — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) December 12, 2019

Ankara displaced and executed hundreds of thousands of Armenian civilians during WWI for helping the advancing Russian army.

The new resolution added to a similar motion by the House, which banned the denial of Armenian genocide.

Some Republicans expressed concern the move could further impair relations between Turkey and the U.S. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan previously said U.S. efforts to condemn the so-called genocide could damage bilateral ties between Ankara and Washington.

“We would consider such an accusation as the biggest insult against our people,” stated Erdogan. “Hopefully, Turkish Parliament will immediately give the rightful response to this step, that is against historical realities and that has been taken completely with domestic concerns.”

