Senate passes $332 billion spending package weeks after start of 2020 fiscal year

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:45 PM PT — Thursday, October 31, 2019

The Senate is passing a $332 billion spending package ahead of a potential government shutdown, which may occur next month. Senators voted 84 to 9 on Thursday to pass the package, which will help fund the government for the next fiscal year.

“Democrats and Republicans have been working through a package of appropriations bills,” stated Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer. “This week has shown the Senate can efficiently work through these bills when we have a bipartisan buy-in.”

The fiscal package contained a total of four bills and included funding for six departments. However, the Senate still needs to pass eight more spending bills and iron out any differences with the House versions of those bills. They have until November 21st to fund the government.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby said Congress may have to pass a stop-gap bill to ensure government funding before adopting next year’s budget.

“Unless a miracle happens around here with the House and the Senate, we will have to come forth with another (resolution) CR,” stated Shelby.