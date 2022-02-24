Senate panel to try again next week to advance Biden’s Fed nominees – Bloomberg



FILE PHOTO: Sarah Bloom Raskin, nominated to be vice chairman for supervision and a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. February 3, 2022. Bill Clark/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) – The Democrat heading the Senate Banking Committee will try again next Wednesday to advance President Joe Biden’s slate of nominees to the U.S. Federal Reserve who have been held up by a Republican boycott of the confirmation vote, according to a tweet from a Bloomberg reporter on Thursday.

Republicans last week refused to show up for a vote on the slate, which includes Jerome Powell for a second term as Fed chair, over objections to Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the central bank’s head of financial regulation.

