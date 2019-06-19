Senate panel to examine Facebook digital currency project



A 3-D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed binary code in this illustration picture, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration A 3-D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed binary code in this illustration picture, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate Banking Committee will discuss Facebook’s proposed cryptocurrency at a July 16 hearing, the panel announced Wednesday.

The hearing will explore the project, dubbed Libra, as well as any data privacy considerations it may raise, the committee said. No witnesses have been announced yet.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by James Dalgleish)