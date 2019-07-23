Senate leader says he is confident budget deal will pass



U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the news media after the weekly Republican Party caucus lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he was confident the Senate would pass a newly agreed deal to extend the U.S. debt limit and set federal spending caps for two years.

President Donald Trump and U.S. congressional leaders reached the agreement late on Monday, which would avert a feared government default later this year, but add to rising budget deficits.

(Reporting by David Alexander, editing by G Crosse)