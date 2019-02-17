Senate introduces resolution to block President Trump’s national emergency

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:41 PM PT — Thursday, February 28, 2019

The Senate is introducing a bipartisan resolution to block President Trump’s national emergency declaration. The resolution was introduced Thursday by two Democrat senators and two Republicans.

Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski have thrown their support behind the proposal, joining Democrat Senators Tom Udall and Jeanne Shaheen.

The lawmakers are arguing that the resolution is an attempt to defend the Constitution, and protect the separation of powers.

“Do we want the executive branch now or in the future to hold the power that the founders deliberately entrusted to Congress?” asked Senator Collins.

She went on to say she supports funding better border security, but said the lack of funding can’t become an excuse for the president to bypass Congress.

This comes after the House passed similar legislation. The president has already vowed to veto any bill that attempts to block his national emergency.