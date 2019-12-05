Senate holds hearing to address poor conditions of military base housing

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:50 PM PT — Thursday, December 5, 2019

The poor condition of military housing continues to be a massive problem in America. The Senate Armed Services Committee held a hearing this week to discuss the results of the Government Accountability Office’s recent report, which detailed the collapsing state of base housing.

Military Housing Privatization: Preliminary Observations on DOD's Oversight of the Condition of Privatized Military Housing https://t.co/OYUJJDu8MI — U.S. GAO (@USGAO) December 3, 2019

The committee said the report showed private contractors, who run base housing, let their tenants live in inhospitable conditions and have largely ignored maintenance requests.

Hundreds of service members across the country have reportedly been forced to stay in housing with faulty appliances, rodent infestations and mold. Recent lawsuits indicated that families living in these units have suffered health issues, including memory loss and lifelong illnesses such as lupus.

Senators also said contractors gave misleading reports on the conditions of their housing. One 2017 report said overall resident satisfaction was at 86 percent.

Sen. Tim Kaine gave his firsthand account of a house on Fort Belvoir in Virginia, which he visited prior to the hearing.

“In one house, we saw a family who were repeatedly told that they didn’t have a mold problem. The husband had some carpentry skills. He could remove some molding around a shower and find that no, indeed there was mold. And so he was being told that there wasn’t a problem when there was.“

— Tim Kaine, United States Senator (D-VA)

Some senators have blamed the situation on a delay in government funding. Both sides of the aisle have suggested using the National Defense Authorization Act to allocate funds from the Department Of Defense to help alleviate some of the issues.

The National Defense Authorization Act is so important because it takes care of our troops. That’s why it has passed for 58 years in a row, and that’s why I’m going to make sure that it passes again. https://t.co/wroEATsVGb — Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) November 20, 2019

The pentagon is also finalizing a draft of a tenant bill of rights, which will mandate that service members are given better living conditions.

Despite this, Accountability Office official Elizabeth Field said new legislation isn’t necessary to make positive changes. She suggested that the solution will come from the proper enforcement of current laws.

“I think the most important thing that this committee can do is to keep the pressure on both the services as well as the partners,” said Field. “A lot of the things that are in, for example, the Bill of Rights are things that could be done right now, they don’t necessarily need to be legislatively mandated.”

Without an immediate fix, many military families will be forced to stay in hotels for extended periods of time as their lawsuits make their way through the courts.