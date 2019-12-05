Trending

Senate holds hearing to address poor conditions of military base housing

Government Accountability Office, defense capabilities and management director Elizabeth Field, left, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger, Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, and Air Force Chief of Staff David Goldfein testify during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee about about ongoing reports of substandard housing conditions Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 in Washington, on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:50 PM PT — Thursday, December 5, 2019

The poor condition of military housing continues to be a massive problem in America. The Senate Armed Services Committee held a hearing this week to discuss the results of the Government Accountability Office’s recent report, which detailed the collapsing state of base housing.

 

The committee said the report showed private contractors, who run base housing, let their tenants live in inhospitable conditions and have largely ignored maintenance requests.

Hundreds of service members across the country have reportedly been forced to stay in housing with faulty appliances, rodent infestations and mold. Recent lawsuits indicated that families living in these units have suffered health issues, including memory loss and lifelong illnesses such as lupus.

Senators also said contractors gave misleading reports on the conditions of their housing. One 2017 report said overall resident satisfaction was at 86 percent.

Sen. Tim Kaine gave his firsthand account of a house on Fort Belvoir in Virginia, which he visited prior to the hearing.

In one house, we saw a family who were repeatedly told that they didn’t have a mold problem. The husband had some carpentry skills. He could remove some molding around a shower and find that no, indeed there was mold. And so he was being told that there wasn’t a problem when there was.

— Tim Kaine, United States Senator (D-VA)

Government Accountability Office, defense capabilities and management director Elizabeth Field, left, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger, Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, and Air Force Chief of Staff David Goldfein raise their hands when asked who has lived in base housing, as they testify during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee about about ongoing reports of substandard housing conditions Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 in Washington, on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Some senators have blamed the situation on a delay in government funding. Both sides of the aisle have suggested using the National Defense Authorization Act to allocate funds from the Department Of Defense to help alleviate some of the issues.

The pentagon is also finalizing a draft of a tenant bill of rights, which will mandate that service members are given better living conditions.

Despite this, Accountability Office official Elizabeth Field said new legislation isn’t necessary to make positive changes. She suggested that the solution will come from the proper enforcement of current laws.

“I think the most important thing that this committee can do is to keep the pressure on both the services as well as the partners,” said Field. “A lot of the things that are in, for example, the Bill of Rights are things that could be done right now, they don’t necessarily need to be legislatively mandated.”

Without an immediate fix, many military families will be forced to stay in hotels for extended periods of time as their lawsuits make their way through the courts.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE